211,500 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 211,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Tri Pointe Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,284,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TPH opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

