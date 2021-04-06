$214.49 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post $214.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $235.18 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $351.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE:HGV opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,866 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,530,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.