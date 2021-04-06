21,674 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,674 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of InMode at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,002 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INMD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

