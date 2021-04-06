221,000 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $64,237,000.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LU. Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Rowe began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

