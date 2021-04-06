228,353 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Bought by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 228,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 1.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after buying an additional 1,698,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 80,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

