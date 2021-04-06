$23.64 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post $23.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.96 million and the lowest is $22.31 million. Centogene reported sales of $13.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $79.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $98.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centogene.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centogene by 20.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Centogene by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centogene by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Centogene has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

