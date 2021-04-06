$23.64 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post $23.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.96 million and the lowest is $22.31 million. Centogene reported sales of $13.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $79.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $98.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centogene.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Centogene has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $27.10.
About Centogene
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.
