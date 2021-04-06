23,099 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Twitter comprises 1.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after buying an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,445 shares of company stock worth $4,529,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 300,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,120,670. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

