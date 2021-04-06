25,000 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of WEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,386,000 after buying an additional 68,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WEX by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after buying an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,719,000 after buying an additional 114,733 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 484,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,124 shares of company stock worth $31,310,242. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.53.

WEX stock opened at $215.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

