2,545,940 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,545,940 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,597,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electronic Arts by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,552 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $76,102,000 after purchasing an additional 219,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,993 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.62.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

