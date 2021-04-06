258,231 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,410 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 217.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 930,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

HWM stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

