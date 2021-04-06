2,623 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543,000. Amazon.com makes up 7.0% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $13.35 on Tuesday, hitting $3,240.08. 60,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,930.02 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,171.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

