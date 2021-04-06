275,525 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 275,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

KIM stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

