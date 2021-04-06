2,805,361 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,805,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $490,349,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.48% of 3M at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.