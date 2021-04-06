28,753 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 545,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $54.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

