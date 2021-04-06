2,886,338 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,886,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,957,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.03% of NXP Semiconductors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5,982.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,786 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $214.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $79.89 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

