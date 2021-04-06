28,911 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $266.69 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.83 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

