$29.74 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post sales of $29.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $29.98 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $21.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $123.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.23 million to $124.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.43 million, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of INBK opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

