$307.33 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce sales of $307.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $327.40 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $409.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.90.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $250.11 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.90.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 36,226 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.