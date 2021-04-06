30,890 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000. American Express comprises approximately 2.3% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.12. 32,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,831. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

