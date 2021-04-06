30,895 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 3.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.27.

GD traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $185.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,977. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $185.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.