32,542 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II comprises approximately 1.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $988,030.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of BSTZ stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. 217,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

