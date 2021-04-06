3,333,026 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,333,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,149,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.98% of HCA Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

