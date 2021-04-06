33,521 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,042,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after acquiring an additional 179,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.16, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.