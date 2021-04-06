3,396,635 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,396,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,392,000. Norges Bank owned 1.12% of The Allstate as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.54. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

