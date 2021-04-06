$34.92 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce sales of $34.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.66 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $34.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $130.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $141.37 million, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $142.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,686 shares of company stock worth $2,356,722. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $243.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.94. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

