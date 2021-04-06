3,431 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Twilio makes up approximately 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,703 shares of company stock worth $84,436,825. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $11.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.62. 25,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.59. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

