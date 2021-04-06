35,225 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.94. 14,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,213. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.66 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

