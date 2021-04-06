36,113 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. The Southern makes up about 1.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,696. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

