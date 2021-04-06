38,096 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

TRP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. 66,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,172. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.