39,304 Shares in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 1.40% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 248,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $519,000.

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $43.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

