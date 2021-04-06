39,856 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $74.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34.

