3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $180.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

NYSE MMM opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

