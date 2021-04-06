40,000 Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.12% of BioAtla as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $4,993,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $2,381,000.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). On average, equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

