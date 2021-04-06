40,300 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Arvinas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $4,671,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after buying an additional 38,704 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARVN opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $628,506.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

