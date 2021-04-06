4,031 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.27.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $603.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $594.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.19 and a 1 year high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.