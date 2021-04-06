41,750 Shares in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 138,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $56.00.

