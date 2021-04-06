$43.10 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post sales of $43.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.60 million to $43.49 million. Safehold reported sales of $40.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $188.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $193.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $242.05 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $258.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million.

Several research firms have commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

SAFE stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

