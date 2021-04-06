44,203 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Curi Capital

Curi Capital bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

