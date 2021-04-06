44,410 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,267,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $150.11. 71,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,715. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

