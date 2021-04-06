450,000 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.