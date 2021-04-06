45,294 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,258.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,648 shares of company stock worth $19,201,290 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.