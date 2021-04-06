45,432 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 12,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,243. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

