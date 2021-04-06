45,830 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 127,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

