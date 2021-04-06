4,595 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.12. 23,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.56 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

