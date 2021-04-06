46,600 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of HDB opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

