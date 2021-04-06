$467.80 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report sales of $467.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.20 million to $477.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $416.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $440.61 on Tuesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $280.07 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,177,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

