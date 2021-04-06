$468.68 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will report $468.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.50 million to $495.85 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $330.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,211.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $999.65. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $357.51 and a 52 week high of $1,256.04.

The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

