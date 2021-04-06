$49.25 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce sales of $49.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $113.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $210.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The business had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

ASPS opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $142.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.