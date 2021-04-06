499,998 Shares in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.38% of HighCape Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPA opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Company Profile

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

