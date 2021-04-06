499,998 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.07% of NextGen Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NGAC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

